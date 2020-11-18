Note the Idaho County Recycling centers will be closed for certain upcoming holiday weekends.
Sites in Cottonwood and Kooskia will be closed Nov. 28. Dec. 26, and Jan. 2.
In Grangeville, the center will be closed the Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends (Nov. 28 and Dec. 26); however, it will be open New Year’s Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
•
Idaho mayors hit the sidewalks, trails and anywhere they could walk in October to earn money for their communities during the annual Mayors Walking Challenge, sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation). This year’s challenge attracted a record number of participants, allowing the Foundation to award $76,000 to Idaho communities.
The Mayors Walking Challenge, put on each October by the Foundation, helps shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active. In the seventh year of the challenge, 81 mayors registered and 76 reached the monthly step goal to each earn $1,000 for their community.
Mayors can designate the funds for COVID-19 relief efforts or for programs, projects or equipment that encourage kids to be active.
Locally, mayors Pepper Harman (Cottonwood), Ralph Wassmuth (Ferdinand), Betty Heater (Kamiah), Steve Bateman (Nezperce) and Sean Simmons (Orofino) earned the $1,000.
•
Congratulations to the winner of the Idaho County Free Press Cutest Trick or Treater Photo Contest, “Mouse Trap,” submitted by Emily Schacher of Grangeville. Sponsors of the contest were the Free Press, Cash & Carry Market, Quality Heating, Les Schwab and Anderson Aeromotive, Inc. Prizes were a Scare Bear Bundle from Monster+Eli; a Magnetivity toy and $20 gift certificate from Irwin Drug; and $50 Cash from the Free Press.
•
Busy Bee Sewing in the Clearwater Valley customizes in sewing, alterations, repairs, crafts, embroidery monogram and more. Call Bea at 208-827-0474 or e-mail beatrice.dorsett@gmail.com.
•
The City of Grangeville recently posted this “Snow Removal Tidbit” on their Facebook page: The City Maintenance crew uses two snowplow trucks to open the roads for vehicular travel. The grader then follows the snowplow trucks to clean up berms left at mailboxes and driveways. The grader is about four to five hours behind the plows and with heavy snow accumulation it can take eight-to-10 hours for the grader to cover the town.
•
Take note: A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served at The Hangout in Cottonwood on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go meals will be available and can be picked up in the drive-through. Some dine-in tables will be open, as well. Anyone without plans is welcome.
•
Selway Event Rentals specializes in weddings, family reunions, celebrations of life, holidays and more. Rent tables, chairs, strings of lights, arbors and additional event items. Call 208-476-3489; selwayeventrentals.com.
•
Do not forget to start digging out your previously used ski equipment for the Snowhaven Ski Swap on tap for Dec. 11 and 12. More details as we get closer.
•
Note that due to social distancing needs, the Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights program has been modified. It will be held Dec. 13 at the Soltman Center. Those who wish to pick up their ornament and a booklet are invited to stop in between 2 and 4 p.m. For questions, call Cindy at 208-983-8550.
•
A post on-line the other day prompted me to Google “Why were chain saws invented?” It’s a little surprising to discover they were not originally meant to cut wood, but to aid in childbirth. As all women grimace and have the urge to cross their legs, I will just leave the image right there and allow you to look it up for yourself. You’re welcome!
