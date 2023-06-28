Roses in Riggins photo

Roses line a fence on Main Street in Riggins.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Are you interested in playing in the Idaho County Orchestra? The group is seeking more musicians. If you play strings or bass and would like to be a part of this performing musician group, call 208-790-4419.

Inland Title gets fixed from car crash photo

Inland Title employees take time to view the progress on their Grangeville Main Street office June 15. Grace Builders has been busy renovating the office building following an accident where a driver crashed into the building fall 2022. Eraka Troberg of Inland said she hopes the building’s façade will be complete prior to Border Days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.