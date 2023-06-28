Are you interested in playing in the Idaho County Orchestra? The group is seeking more musicians. If you play strings or bass and would like to be a part of this performing musician group, call 208-790-4419.
∙
∙
Hoof trimmer Kimberly Fondren, with Balanced Barefoot, has been trimming hooves since 2009. If you need these services, call 208-697-7920.
∙
Note, the Idaho County Recycling sites in Grangeville and Cottonwood will be closed on Saturday, July 1, for the Fourth of July weekend celebrations. Kooskia’s site will be open July 1, and closed for the July holiday.
∙
Congratulations to Syringa Hospital and Clinics HIT manager Scott Cookman, who recently earned his certification as an emergency medical technician. He will be volunteering with Lowell QRU.
∙
Look soon for news on The Beauté Chalet. Shelley Clark has opened this business which includes lash lifts and brow lamination, facial waxing and Fibrolast skin tightening. Call 208-791-6722.
∙
Have a wonderful Fourth of July!
