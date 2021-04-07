Salmon River Mobile Veterinary, Amy Keehner, is a new veterinarian serving Riggins. Dog wellness exams and a vaccination clinic will be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center, Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Preregister by email at appointments@salmonrivermobilevet.com. A cat only clinic is coming soon.
•
Syringa Hospital and Clinics’ Dr. Told was recently elected president of the Mountain West Regional Society of the American College of Osteopathic Physicians. That region covers the states of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming. The group provides education and advocacy for the family physician members who reside in those states.
•
With the help of Elk Mountain and Idaho Forest Group, the Grangeville High School football team has done a great job getting a log truckload of firewood split and ready for delivery. They are selling split and delivered seasoned 16-foot red fir/tamarack for $200/cord for local orders. Deliveries are in the pile using a dump trailer, but can be stacked for elderly or those with physical limitations. Call or text Mac at 208-946-6128 to see if any cords are remaining.
•
After a long year of COVID-19, the Riggins ambulance crew has some exciting news to share with the canyon: Their scope of practice has increased! All of the EMTs can now treat patients with more tools like IV therapy, placing supraglottic airways, and starting Intraosseous infusions. Janeen Eggebrecht, Grace Killmar, Fred Taylor, Elly Elder, Joshua Banez and Michelle McNamee tested their skills March 11 with the Idaho Bureau of EMS and all passed. The extra certifications are called “optional modules.” These are skills identified by the EMS Physician Commission that exceed the floor level scope of practice for EMS personnel. Great job in service to the community!
