Riggins EMTs who recently completed advanced training (pictured with Riggins Mayor Glenna McClure) are (L-R) Fred Taylor, Ashley Gautney, Cody Killmar, Grace Killmar, Karen Akins, Joshua Banez and (not pictured) Elly Elder.

Congratulations to Taylor Kunkel for being named Region 2 boys basketball coach of the year for May-Port CG School District, Mayville, N.D. Taylor is a former Grangeville resident whose parents still live in the area.

