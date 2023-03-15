Congratulations to Taylor Kunkel for being named Region 2 boys basketball coach of the year for May-Port CG School District, Mayville, N.D. Taylor is a former Grangeville resident whose parents still live in the area.
Riggins Mayor Glenna McClure recently presented certificates of completion to Riggins City EMTs who completed the advanced EMT training course. Congratulations to Fred Taylor, Ashley Gautney, Cody Killmar, Grace Killmar, Karen Akins, Joshua Banez and Elly Elder.
Breakfast and dinner benefits for former Grangeville resident Marissa Barela (Fogleman) are set for Saturday, March 18, 7 to 10 a.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. (live dessert auction at 7 p.m.), at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C Street in Grangeville.
Marissa was involved in a head-on collision Feb. 17. She was life-flighted to Eugene, Ore., where she had to have brain and pelvis surgeries. She is also pregnant and has a young child at home. All proceeds will go toward her medical, therapy and living expenses.
To donate contact Misti Fogleman at 208-507-0275; Jodi Fogleman at 208-983-5837; or Amy Farris at 208-507-0487.
Canyon House Espresso, Gifts and Lodging in White Bird will celebrate its 20th year in business March 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free chocolate chip cookies will be given away, as well as a free gift with a $20 purchase. The store will offer 10-50% off a variety of items. Remember they are the liquor store and serve a variety of goodies, such as smoothies, huckleberry ice cream and homemade biscotti. Call 208-839-2777.
According to a state-by-state analysis, Idaho is one of only 18 states where building is cheaper than buying. It ranks as the 10th-most cost-effective state for homebuilding in the US, with a difference of $70K between buying and building costs. The full report is at : https://www.storagecafe.com/blog/is-it-cheaper-to-build-or-buy-a-house-in-the-us/. States in the top nine spots are Hawaii, California, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Montana and Florida.
Looking forward to some spring break travel? AAA booking data shows a 30% increase in international travel from a year ago, and a new AAA survey finds that more than 40% of adults who have made spring break travel plans will take a trip that includes three generations of family members.
