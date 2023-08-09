Riggins Volunteer Fire Department received water cans donation photo

Riggins Volunteer Fire Department recently received a donation of more than 2,000 cans of drinking water.

 Facebook photo

This in from Riggins Volunteer Fire Department: “A huge thank you to the National Volunteer Fire Council, Anheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross. Our department was awarded more than 2,000 cans of drinking water for wildfire season through a grant process they partner on. Nothing is more important than safety and hydration. Learn more about this grant at www.nvfc.org/water.”

