This in from Riggins Volunteer Fire Department: “A huge thank you to the National Volunteer Fire Council, Anheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross. Our department was awarded more than 2,000 cans of drinking water for wildfire season through a grant process they partner on. Nothing is more important than safety and hydration. Learn more about this grant at www.nvfc.org/water.”
Are you looking for some custom work done for some company or personal giveaways? Check out Bobby Newton of Grangeville with Figs Enterprises LLC for custom laser engraving and etching. He works on wood, flat glass, leather, water bottles, tumblers and more. Call 707-218-5050.
Short and sweet this week. There are still plenty of huckleberries and they’re thick if you want to pick this year. I will make syrup once it gets a little cooler. Lots to do this weekend with Elk City Days events and gearing up for the Idaho County Fair. Remember to enter the open class exhibits at the fair. Our fair section is in this week’s Free Press, and we also have copies of the premium book at the office.
