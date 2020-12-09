Looking for Santa photo opportunities?
Brooke Albright Photography will be taking photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Crema Café in Grangeville on a first-come, first-served basis. Digital photos, $10 each.
In addition, check out Catrina Rioux Photography on Facebook for a Santa event Dec. 12 at Fish Creek. Currently all appointments are filled, but some walk-in slots may still be available.
•
For those who find this helpful: All Idaho Liquor Division stores will be open one hour early on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, through 6 p.m. For store locations and hours or to learn more, visit: http://www.mixblendenjoy.com ~ http://liquor.idaho.gov/.
•
Grangeville High School student Ginger Goins is hosting a blood drive as part of her senior project. This is set for Dec. 14, noon to 5:45 p.m., at the GHS library. Testing for COVID antibodies will also be available with the donation of blood.
•
The White Bird Community Calendar is available for $12. This year’s calendar features Salmon River Country Rodeo Royalty. The calendar sales benefit White Bird Library. It is planned to have the library open Friday, Dec. 11, 1 to 3 p.m. Stop in and purchase a calendar and help the community library out!
•
After several months of extensive remodeling, the Wash House laundromat re-opened on Main Street, Kamiah, across from city hall. Bright white walls, new windows, flooring and new machines await customers. People are excited to see the bright, open new space.
•
Note the Inland Cellular store on Grangeville’s Main Street is now open Saturdays to serve you from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out current deals at http://inlnd.co/gvilleholiday.
•
SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently released its sixth annual study on the Places with the Lowest Tax Burden. The study analyzed data on income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county. According to the study, Idaho County has one of the lowest tax burdens in Idaho. It comes in at number five in the state.
Idaho County income tax is listed as $10,375, the same as all the other counties on the list, which, in order, are Custer, Clark Owyhee, Bear, Idaho, Cassia, Gooding, Lemhi, Lincoln and Butte.
Sales tax for each county is also the same: $1,048. Property tax for Idaho County is listed as $838 and fuel tax as $229.
•
Did you know, since The Queen’s Gambit miniseries premiered on Netflix in October, to date, 62 million households have watched it? The story of an orphaned female chess prodigy in the 1950s and ’60s is based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis. The book is now on the New York Times Best Seller list – 37 years after it was originally published! Searches for chess games on eBay are up 250 percent, and Google has seen a nine-year-high for searches on “how to play chess.” Chess.com has seen a five-fold increase in players. Wow!
•
A survey of 3,090 parents by Alcohol.org recently revealed that one in five, or 22 percent, of Idaho parents believe the legal drinking age should be lowered from 21. It was also found that the average parent said they would allow their child to have their first alcoholic drink at the age of 19 – three years below the legal drinking age. The National Minimum Drinking Age Act was implemented across the nation following a large spike in alcohol-induced car accidents in the 1970s. Despite the law being issued, according to the NIH, young people between the ages of 12 and 20 consume one-tenth (11 percent) of all alcohol consumed across the United States.
•
Idaho and Boise led the nation for the second year in a row for home price appreciation, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, for the year ending Sept. 30, 2020. Statewide, prices rose 14.4 percent. In Boise, they jumped 16.4 percent.
