MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a survey of 3,000 people to gauge how much the general public thinks that the unvaccinated should be incentivized in order to get a jab. Idahoans, on average, agree that the unvaccinated should be paid a substantial $142 each! This is lower than the national average of $182.
•
Congratulations to Mariah Crump who will officially become the new Riggins Rural Delivery USPS carrier on Oct. 1.
•
Grangeville High School student Jordan Click has organized a blood drive for her senior project. This is set for Thursday, Sept. 16, in the library. To sign up go to redcrossblood.org and enter Grangeville’s zip code.
•
In other blood drive news, Prairie High School will host its annual Vitalant blood drive Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., on the high school stage. If the goal of 40 donors can be met, the school will receive a $2,000 stem grant. Go on-line to the following link to sign up: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=D0fGFz1%2BsRMa2%2B1ZkHeURX92erfZ5IhsfMW7b5zCmW8%3D
•
After 35 years at the helm of the Grangeville Holiday Bazaar and Gift Fair, Nancy Thompson is retiring. If anyone is interested in taking over this job and assuring this December tradition continues, call Nancy at 208-983-2899. She is willing to offer lots of pointers and help you get started!
•
Heather (McClure) and her husband, Jeff, purchased the Riggins Motel the beginning of the summer. They have made many changes inside and added, including new roofing.
Jerry Walker and his wife, Sharon, purchased the Salmon River Motel in Riggins at the end of summer and are making major changes inside and out.
Both Heather and Jerry attended schools in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School.
Tom and Vicky Anderson owned and operated the Salmon River Motel for 24 years and are now happily retired in the Salmon River area. Congratulations on your retirement!
•
Simmons Sanitation & Nadl Enterprises are getting ready to start a new program. They have purchased pink “Trash Cancer” carts (see photo). What’s great is 100 percent of the rent from these carts will go directly to the local ICARE (Cancer Assistance and Recovery Effort). When they completely get the program ready to go, give them a call to get a cart or replace current trash carts. They currently have 112 and will order more as needed. Simmons, headquartered in Kamiah, can be reached at 208-935-2617.
•
I recently spent a few days in Boise with my daughters. I had a good time while the doggies were at Slate Creek Kennels. I got to spend part of a day in Hailey’s preschool class. They were doing a circus theme that week, so I read “Clifford Goes to the Circus,” did an animal craft with them and brought in Barnum’s animal crackers. It was fun to see Hailey in her work environment, singing the clean-up song, calling the class “Friends,” and hearing them call her “Miss Hailey,” “Teacher,” and even the occasional “Mom.” Avery and I did some wedding shopping, as well, and we had a nice time. As Val was away, too, I came home to too-dry flowers and happy animals. And here we are in September! My favorite four months are upon us.
•
I hope you will join us in commemorating the U.S. terrorist attacks of 20 years ago, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember all who died on 9/11, as well as all those who assisted then and now to help make the U.S. safer for all of us. Twenty years ago, I was a young mother getting two girls ready for school when my dad called and said I better turn on the TV news. I was confused by what was happening, and I remember wanting to keep my family close to me. I believe it’s important to share all our stories so we never forget.
