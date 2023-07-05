You may have heard the Sabatino and Ebert families have had some changes in their businesses. Allstar Auto Glass is now owned by Dakota and Katie Sabatino. Josh and Brittany have run the business for many years, and Tony had it before them. Tony and Cindy have been busy with Seasons Restaurant but are planning to take a step back as Josh and Brittany Ebert are purchasing Seasons. It’s so nice these businesses can continue to grow as they make their way through this family. Make sure to support them as they have always been great supporters of our communities in a variety of ways including helping local sports teams fundraise.
You can reach Allstar at 208-983-2975; stop by Seasons at 124 W. Main Street, Grangeville, or call 208-983-4203.
You may notice there are not any Border Days photos and results in this issue of the paper. The way the holiday fell left us with an early deadline. Look for full results in the issue of July 12!
Did you see that Cottonwood Community Credit Union – Pine Tree Division got its new sign in Grangeville? The merger now seems “real!”
Have you heard that Grangeville Elks Lodge 1825 is a finalist in the All-American Lodge Contest? Grangeville Elks is in the top 10 in Division I. This is based on a lodge’s charitable works. Congratulations, Elks, and thanks for all you do for your community!
Recently, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of local businesses across Idaho to be honored as Idaho Small Businesses of the Month for June.
The Only Store in Nezperce was one of the businesses recognized. Sandi Herker Berry began her grocery store career in 1985, when The Only Store was known as the Nezperce Cash & Carry. She bought the store in 1996 and recently renamed it The Only Store. In addition to running The Only Store in Nezperce, she regularly delivers groceries to elderly members of the community. Congratulations, Sandi!
Congratulations are also in order to Karen Cox who has retired from Grangeville’s Cash and Carry after many years of service to the community.
And now a word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, because I haven’t shared in a while. Plata rasa. Noun. The lulling sound of a running dishwasher, whose steady maternal shushing somehow puts you completely at peace with not having circumnavigated anything solo. From the Latin plate plus rasa, blank or to be scraped clean.
As a child, I enjoyed the sound of the washing machine or dryer as I went to sleep at night, because it made me feel safe, as if all was well and normal within the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.