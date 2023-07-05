You may have heard the Sabatino and Ebert families have had some changes in their businesses. Allstar Auto Glass is now owned by Dakota and Katie Sabatino. Josh and Brittany have run the business for many years, and Tony had it before them. Tony and Cindy have been busy with Seasons Restaurant but are planning to take a step back as Josh and Brittany Ebert are purchasing Seasons. It’s so nice these businesses can continue to grow as they make their way through this family. Make sure to support them as they have always been great supporters of our communities in a variety of ways including helping local sports teams fundraise.

You can reach Allstar at 208-983-2975; stop by Seasons at 124 W. Main Street, Grangeville, or call 208-983-4203.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.