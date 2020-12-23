This is a little reminder to you to reach out to your family, friends and neighbors, especially this 2020 Christmas season where many people have been isolated and lonely. This is the perfect time to leave a little treat on a doorstep, make a phone call or find another way to connect. My advice is to write and send those Christmas cards – even if they will be late. Opening the mailbox to a little piece of handwritten joy right now is a huge blessing! I usually like to send my cards on Dec. 1, but this year, they were not in the mail until Dec. 14. I cannot tell you what happened. Time just got away from me!
•
Thanks to the employees of McGregor Co. for dropping off approximately 250 pounds at the Camas Prairie Food Bank Dec. 15.
•
Welcome to Tina Brotnov, the Kamiah Teen Center’s new youth activity coordinator. She is one of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s founding members and has been heavily involved in the work throughout the years. She was the director of the Kamiah After School Program for many years and will bring that experience to the table.
•
In the upcoming weeks, look for news on The Untamed Daisy Boutique and Massages by Kat, two new Grangeville businesses.
•
According to Candystore.com, the list is in of most popular Christmas confections state.
In Idaho, the top three choices are M&Ms, Hershey Kisses and chocolate Santas.
They also reported that 93 percent of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays; 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season; 72 percent of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end; and approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.
•
Remember, unless Congress expands the federal programs, an estimated 16,000 to 17,000 unemployment insurance claims will no longer qualify for CARES Act benefits after Dec. 26. The CARES Act programs are controlled by Congress, not the Idaho Department of Labor.
•
A survey of 3,000 drinkers (ages 21 and older) by Addiction-Treatment.com, a leading provider of alcohol addiction rehabilitation resources, found that the average Idahoan drinks for six days in a row during the holiday season, without having a day off. A few warm mugs of spiced cider or a nightcap or two each evening could add up and before you know it, on the fourth day of Christmas, you might end up with a bad hangover if you overdo it.
Comparatively, people in Hawaii, Louisiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia seem to have a more sober season, drinking for just two days in a row over the holidays, without a break.
•
Columbia Grain International is “Cultivating Growth” and care this holiday season with a wide-reaching Christmas Charity Donation campaign benefiting 30 local charities in the 46 cities they operate in. CGI is honored to support their employees, customers, and farmers on a local level in the agricultural communities they serve in these unprecedented times. They have donated to Toys for Tots in the Grangeville and Nez Perce regions.
•
Did you know there is rent and utilities help for Idaho renters affected by circumstances due to COVID-19? To check out guidelines and see if you qualify for assistance (including past due and future rent and utilities) go to www.idahohousing.com/covid-19 for details. You cannot already be receiving a federal housing subsidy.
•
I recently read that, “fresh snow absorbs sound, lowering ambient noise over a landscape because the trapped air between snowflakes attenuates vibration. That’s why it gets so quiet when it snows.” (Attenuates means to reduce the force or make thin). I remember, as a child, this “lack of noise” on Stein Road in Custer, Wash., when we would play outside after a heavy snow. It was like the world took a while to just be still. Even the sound of cars was muffled. I love the image of being present and wonderstruck in the moment, just taking in what is around you. Wishing you peace and joy this Christmas.
