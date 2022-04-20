Chanse Shuffield was recently named Volunteer of the Year by the Cottonwood Police Department.
“Shuffield is an essential part of the department and had responded to several multiagency, large incidents. His knowledge and skill with resource tracking and accountability have been instrumental in ensuring every area gets searched, and every searcher, whether volunteer, deputy, officer, fire dept., or search and rescue, is accounted for at the end of the day,” said Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran.
“His example has been noticed by multiple heads of other agencies, who have also commented they had never had the incident tracked and documented that well,” Cochran continued. “He has also assisted on all of the community events, providing security, traffic control, and support during any event in town. Thank you, Chanse, for your efforts and desire to help.”
Cochran noted that Shuffield lives 60 miles from Cottonwood, but still volunteers on a regular basis.
•
Volunteers are sought for the Grangeville High School home track meet Friday, May 6, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Contact Ryan Jaggi at jaggir@sd244.org. No experience is required.
•
Congratulations to Grangeville’s Super 8 and owners Ted and Wendy Lindsley for another award-winning year.
“We didn’t have the traditional award categories since they just had ‘summits’ around the country this year,” Ted explained.
The summit attended by the Lindsleys was at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside March 31.
“We were recognized for having a guest satisfaction score of more than four out of five,” Ted said. This made Grangeville’s Super 8 the highest of the group for scores for 2021.
•
TAL Holdings, one of the fastest-growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, announced recently they have reached an agreement in principle to acquire the five-store chain, Orofino Builders Supply, located in Orofino, Grangeville, Kamiah, and Lewiston.
Will Crocket, the current owner of Orofino Builders Supply, told the Clearwater Tribune, “I made the decision to sell the company to TAL Holdings, parent of Tumulum Lumber. TAL is a fifth-generation family business with a culture and history very similar to ours.”
•
Don’t forget the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Meet, Greet and Eat vendor and committee event is set for Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m., at the Soltman Center.
