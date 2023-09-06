The Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird is the place to be this week for a benefit dart tournament for “Lil Joe.” This is to help with expenses related to lung cancer. Saturday, Sept. 9, hamburgers will be grilling starting at 3 p.m. Darts will start at 4 p.m. with a $10 minimum buy-in.
This news in from the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department:
“The end of an era has come for our department. Chief Jeff Joyce, after his many years of serving Riggins as Chief, is stepping down for some much needed and well-deserved rest. Chief Joyce has spent most of his life as a first responder in multiple states. He was appointed Chief of Riggins in August of 2012. He has selflessly protected and served the community.” Congratulations and enjoy the time off!
I heard from good authorities that the former Water Oz building on Highway 7 just outside of Grangeville was purchased by Advanced Welding. They have been completing extensive remodeling and renovations and plan to move their offices out there sometime in November.
Did you know, according to the Center for Disease Control, sharks kill an average of four people per year, while cows kill an average of 22 annually? Though some are due to road accidents, 75% were premeditated attacks. Wow. Talk about mad cows!
