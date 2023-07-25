The movie a lot of people have been waiting for, “The Sound of Freedom,” is set to play at The Blue Fox Theater, downtown Grangeville, July 27-30, 6:30 p.m., with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday the 29th, and Aug. 3-6, 6:30 p.m. each night.
If you haven’t heard this movie talked about, here’s a brief synopsis: This 2023 American action film is directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, and stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.
Have you heard of Double Drop Outdoors LLC? It’s a small firearm/sporting goods business located at 819 Telcher Creek Road in Cottonwood. For details, see their Facebook page or call 208-553-3488.
Congratulations to Crema Café in Grangeville, as they recently opened their “Crema Mercantile” business, located right next to Crema Café at 111 North College Street. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and see their array of gift and home items. Call 208-983-0490.
Save the date: Sept. 9, the Biannual Outdoor Quilt Walk is set for Grangeville. Sponsored in part by Home Grown Quilts, more than 200 quilts will be offered for viewing on Main Street. This will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include vendors, a scavenger hunt and more.
The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Crazy Days sales in Grangeville are set for Aug. 10, 11 and 12. Look for some crazy good bargains during this annual summer event.
Open bowling hours for Grangeville’s Camas Lanes are Mondays, noon to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays are also teen nights, 7-9 p.m. Open bowling on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 208-983-1160.
I was stretching a hose out by our deck to water flowers a couple of weeks ago and inadvertently dragged the hose through a small wasp nest. Boy were those things as mad as hornets! They dive-bombed me and it felt like chards of glass cutting my arm, elbow and wrist. I was strung about 7 or 8 times. Yes, I screamed a little. The wounds didn’t really hurt after that; however, a couple of days later the sting hives itched so badly I could hardly stand it. They were that way for a couple of days and now they are all healed. Val destroyed the little nest. Just a warning to watch out for these buggers.
