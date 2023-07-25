The movie a lot of people have been waiting for, “The Sound of Freedom,” is set to play at The Blue Fox Theater, downtown Grangeville, July 27-30, 6:30 p.m., with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday the 29th, and Aug. 3-6, 6:30 p.m. each night.

If you haven’t heard this movie talked about, here’s a brief synopsis: This 2023 American action film is directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, and stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

