Daffodils photo

Yellow daffodils in bloom, with tulips not far behind, are a welcome sight at the Idaho County Free Press office in Grangeville. The annual bloomers are thanks to former bookkeeper Jolene Rupp.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Congratulations to Cottonwood’s Prairie High School Baseball Team which has been named the Idaho High School Activities Association 2023 IA State Academic Champions with a combined team GPA of 3.497. Great job, boys!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.