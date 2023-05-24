Congratulations to Cottonwood’s Prairie High School Baseball Team which has been named the Idaho High School Activities Association 2023 IA State Academic Champions with a combined team GPA of 3.497. Great job, boys!
∙
∙
Did you know the Southfork River Ranch has yummy dinners such as lamb with mint jelly and pork chops smothered in huckleberry sauce? I know this because local realtors Cody and B Edwards let the cat out of the bag. Though they kind of wanted to keep the paradise a secret, they felt they just had to share their find.
Southfork River Ranch Steakhouse is located on the Clearwater River off Highway 13 in Stites. It is owned and operated by chef Peter Gantes. All meats are barbecued on-site. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Call for reservations and special events, 208-451-4888.
∙
Congratulations to Grace Killmar who recently passed her written Advanced EMT exam. Her husband, Cody, is the district chief and city EMD director for Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District.
The Killmars live in Riggins with 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, and 1-year-old daughter, Claire. Grace previously worked at the Lewiston Oral and Facial Surgery Center and as an EMT in Lewis County. She is currently a stay-at-home mom, taking care of her baby girls. She decided to become an EMT as an outlet to serve and care for others. She said she thoroughly enjoys getting to serve the people of Riggins, and work with some of her closest friends.
∙
Winners of the Mother’s Day baskets at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge were Stacie Downing (wine basket), Lynette Lothspeich (spa day basket) and Marilee Muench (gardening tote). Congratulations!
∙
Thanks to officer Kevin Brown and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for providing a water sports safety class and certification opportunity to Prairie students. Congratulations to student Mary Schwartz who won a paddleboard at the completion of the class.
∙
You may have wondered what’s happening at Grangeville’s Les Schwab Tire Center. They are making some changes and undergoing some construction, but they are definitely still open during this time. Stop by 411 E. Main Street, or call 208-983-1650 with questions. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
