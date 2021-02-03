Speedway Laundromat, 318 S. C Street, Grangeville, has a new service to offer to its patrons: A self-service dog washing sink and station. Cost is $10 for any size dog and allows 15 minutes to wash, rinse, towel and blow dry. No grooming allowed inside, but in the future (as weather changes and temperatures rise), a patio area will be available on the back of the laundromat. Call 208-413-3708.
•
Kamiah’s Flying B Ranch has long been listed as a recognized lodge of the ORVIS Endorsed Program in their catalogs. In a recent catalog, Flying B’s B.J. Walle was named ORVIS 2020 Wingshooting Guide of the Year. “B.J. inspires confidence with his maturity and knowledge of the game and the terrain. His dog handling skills are exceptional,” described one customer.
•
I’ve heard good things about Fishco Construction, Inc., out of Kooskia, and their abilities to create some nice concrete driveways in the area. Call 206-755-9372 or 208-755-5357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.