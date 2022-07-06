Did you hear? Chuckwagon Catering is back for concessions and catering and opened last week. Rusty and Lisa Bennett are offering their specialty smoked barbecue and homemade sides. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 34 U.S. Highway 95 North in Grangeville. Order in bulk for family gatherings. Call Rusty at 208-983-3800 or 208-305-7324; also find Chuckwagon Catering on Facebook.
∙
The Idaho Soil and Conservation District will be at the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Saturday, July 9, with information on testing the soil in your garden. They will provide sampling kits and directions for collecting samples. On the following Saturday, July 16, they will collect the garden samples at the farmers’ market to be analyzed for soil nutrition. Once the samples are analyzed, you will be contacted with the results and suggestions for improvements.
Help spread the word to all the gardeners in our area to take advantage of this opportunity! Grangeville Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Pioneer Park, through the first week in October.
∙
St. Mary’s Clinics will be offering sports physicals this month. Students in grade 7, 9, 11 or any new student to sports will need a sports physical before practices begin for the season. The cheapest, fastest way to get a sports physical is to attend one of the sports clinics at the dates below. If those dates don’t work just schedule an appointment with your regular doctor: Nezperce St. Mary Clinic: July 19, 5-7 p.m.; Cottonwood St. Mary’s Clinic, July 20, 5-7 p.m.; Kamiah St. Mary’s Clinic: July 26, 5-7 p.m. Go to this site to print the forms before you go: https://smh-cvh.org/forms/. Cost is $25 per person, no need for an appointment and half of the cost gets donated back to participant’s school.
∙
Syringa Clinics will also be offering free sports physicals. Physicals at the Syringa Primary Care Clinic, 722 West North Street, Grangeville, will be held Wednesday, July 20, 3-6 p.m., and at the Syringa Kooskia Clinic, 022 North Main Street, Kooskia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1-5 p.m. These are 100% free and any donation goes directly back to student’s school. Wear loose-fitting clothes (shorts, T-shirt) and make sure all forms are signed by a parent or guardian. Visit syringahospital.org for forms; no appointment necessary.
∙
Preply recently surveyed 1,200 Americans to learn more about their experience with passive-aggressive communications and behaviors. Findings include the following:
• 99% of respondents have experienced someone being passive-aggressive.
• 82% admit to being passive-aggressive themselves.
• The most passive-aggressive people, according to respondents: 1. Coworkers 2. Mothers 3. Friends.
• The worst passive-aggressive behaviors: 1. Fake politeness 2. Fake innocence 3. Weaponized kindness.
• The worst passive-aggressive phrases ranked: 1. “You’re too sensitive” 2. “Why are you getting so upset?” 3. “No offense, but…”
See the full report at https://bit.ly/3I7b2hs.
