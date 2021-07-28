Syringa Hospital is offering a free course to become a certified nursing assistant. The course and materials are at zero cost with an employment agreement with Syringa. Call 208-983-8573.
•
The 87th Annual Idaho County Fair Premium Book 2021 is out, and it’s time to decide what you will enter in the fair, set for Aug. 16-21. Pick one up at the Free Press or Clearwater Progress offices, the extension office at the courthouse in Grangeville, or from a variety of local businesses.
•
Free and low-cost sports physicals are available. Students can go to Syringa Kooskia Clinic Wednesday, July 28, 1 to 4:30 p.m., or the Grangeville clinic Wednesday, Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m. For $25 physicals (all of which is returned to the schools) stop by St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic today, Wednesday, July 28, or the Cottonwood Clinic Aug. 4., all from 5-6:30 p.m.
•
Mountain View Specialty Meats link to website is: https://www.loc8nearme.com/idaho/riggins/mountain-view-specialty-meats/6217733/.
The July 17 Elk City Wagon Road Days’ Gospel Hour at the Clearwater Baptist Church was great. I miss singing the old hymns. I learned that local historian Dana Lohery is a fantastic and mostly all self-taught pianist. He loves gospel and ragtime and has been playing for the church since he was 10 years old and started playing at Clearwater dances when he was 12. I enjoyed hearing LaVerne Willey of Kamiah play the piano, and Alice Humphrey of the Clearwater area and Joe Anderson of White Bird play their saxophones, as well as all the other wonderful musicians. One fun thing you may have seen if you checked into Facebook was a video of Anderson’s little rescue dog, Lucky, “singing” along with the saxes. He was a bit of a show stealer. The Andersons adopted/rescued this sweet, tiny Papillion, and he is a doll baby.
