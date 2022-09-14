This is from Kim Walker on behalf of the Walker family, regarding Steve’s Body Shop on Kooskia’s Main Street:
“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the doors of Steve’s Body Shop. Our last day of business will be [today, Wednesday] Sept. 14.
The decision to close was definitely not an easy one. We have enjoyed the relationships with our customers and the community during the past 40 years.
My family would like to thank all of our customers who we have had the honor of doing business with over the years.
Steve’s Body Shop could not have been as successful as it was without your loyalty.”
∙
AccuWeather released its fall pollen forecast and, unfortunately, North Central Idaho is ripe for high fallen pollen. So, all allergy sufferers, beware and prepare.
∙
WiseVoter recently released data on each state’s top snack choices. In Idaho, the top five in order are listed as M&Ms, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos and Tostitos.
∙
A reminder to all that the school zone speed limit is 15 miles per hour. I actually thought it was 20, so the machine set up on South Idaho was a good reminder for me. Limits are enforced from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it’s always a good idea to take note around Grangeville Elementary Middle School, Kids Klub and Sts. Peter and Paul all the time, as there are many activities going on. Note that this limit has recently also been set at Cornerstone Christian Learning Center located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene at North A and West North 2nd streets.
∙
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly membership meeting Thursday, Sept. 22. 6 -7:30 p.m., at The Trails Banquet Room. Cost is $17 for this no-host dinner buffet. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 19, to dana@grangevilleidaho.com
This is open to current members and those interested in joining. Local business owners and employees are especially encouraged to attend this event and be a part of local events and be in-the-know on what's going on!
∙
It’s homecoming week for Grangeville and Clearwater Valley high schools. Here’s to a fun week with lots of cheering for the home teams! Go Bulldogs! Go Rams! A reminder that GHS’s homecoming parade is set for Thursday at 10:45 a.m., and CV’s is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
