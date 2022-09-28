The Hangout in Cottonwood will be hosting a Cookoff Barbecue Saturday, Oct. 1. Register to barbecue brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs or chicken. Call 208-962-7383, or online at https://FORM.JOTFORM.COM/222564690404152. Spots are limited and winners will receive a variety of prizes. Not a pro barbecuer? Stop by and vote for People’s Choice Awards. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Cottonwood City Park.
Note the suicide prevention classes that were set for October in Grangeville have been postponed. Stay tuned for details.
The Hangout in Cottonwood will also be the place for the Thursday, Oct. 6, Wine, Women and Watercolor Hello, Fall paint and sip event. This will be hosted by Laurie Chapman. The class fee is $20 and includes the 8x10 canvas, all supplies and one glass of wine. Reserve a seat now by calling 208-962-7383 or 541-591-5572.
Mark your calendars now for Merrow Materials’ Pumpkin Patch. This is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at 80 Frontage Road in Grangeville. This opens at 8 a.m. and includes picking a pumpkin; having s’mores at the Smore’s Station from 11 a.m. to close; fall photos with Valerie from Sweet Muffin Photography for $25 (three photos); Pepper’s Taco Truck, available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
White Bird Shuttle Service will offer a trip to the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston Saturday, Oct. 8. The shuttle will leave White Bird at 9 a.m., pick up in Grangeville at Nom Nom at 9:25 a.m. The return shuttle will leave the casino at 4 p.m. Reservations are required. Accepting cash and Venmo. Call drive Jeff D. at 717-513-7177 or email whitebirdshuttle@gmail.com. This 18-passenger van is wheelchair accessible.
