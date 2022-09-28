The Hangout photo (copy)

The Hangout in Cottonwood.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

The Hangout in Cottonwood will be hosting a Cookoff Barbecue Saturday, Oct. 1. Register to barbecue brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs or chicken. Call 208-962-7383, or online at https://FORM.JOTFORM.COM/222564690404152. Spots are limited and winners will receive a variety of prizes. Not a pro barbecuer? Stop by and vote for People’s Choice Awards. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Cottonwood City Park.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments