The summer lineup is set for Grangeville’s Free Summer Concert Series.
This will be held Thursday nights July 14-Aug. 10, 6 p.m., at Pioneer Park in Grangeville.
July 14, Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth will perform. On July 20, Jam Shack from the Coeur d’Alene area will perform. On July 27 will be Heartbreak Pass from Spokane, Wash. Aug. 3 will feature 15-year-old Blayne Mosman from Nezperce and Aug. 10 will round out with the band We’re Missing Parts from Idaho County.
Look for more details as we draw closer.
∙
Inland Title and Escrow on Grangeville’s Main Street is gearing up to start its remodel and repair. This stems from the Oct. 26, 2022, accident where a car ran into the business at 524 West Main.
“We finally have the green light through the city and insurance to start,” said manager Ericka Troberg. “Rhonda Wemhoff drew up the design plans and Grace Builders will be completing the construction for us.”
Troberg wants the public to know construction is due to begin this week, “and we hope things can be completed by July 4, in time for Border Days. We also want the public to know that we will remain open, and folks can enter the building from the alley side door. We plan to remain fully operational during construction but may have days and times that we have to close briefly.”
Inland Title and Escrow will update Facebook, email signatures and phone messages if that occurs.
For questions, call or email Troberg at 208-983-0150; ericka@inlandtitle.com.
∙
My friend Joe Anderson from White Bird stopped in the other day and, as usual, he brought little Lucky in to see me. Lucky the Papillion is so cute and sweet. The last two times Joe has been to the Free Press, he let Lucky down at the front desk and he has run straight for my desk where I scooped him up and gave him all the loves. Even though he seems glad to see me, he does not take his eyes off his daddy.
