As you’re driving through Riggins, you may have seen that Summervilles Steakhouse has a new sign. The restaurant also has a new menu that includes ribeye, steak salad, baby back ribs, steak bites, catfish, salmon, T-bone, and a chocolate lava cake. Stop in at 106 Main Street or call 208-628-2745. Dinner specials are served Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 to 10 p.m.
•
Speaking of area restaurants, The Confluence in White Bird has started to offer more breakfast items for dine-in or takeout. Quick grabs include breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls and breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast and sides include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, ham, sausage, bacon, hashbrowns and more. These will be offered from 7 to 11 a.m., though I am unsure if this will be every day or only certain days for all menu items. Stop by the former Hoot’s Café off U.S. Highway 95, or call 208-565-0478.
•
The U.S Forest Service, Grangeville Interagency Dispatch, is currently hiring seasonal fire dispatchers and warehouse workers. Applicants must be 18 by May 2022, on track for graduation, and submit a resume reflecting previous work experience. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Julie Landreth at julie.landreth@usda.gov.
•
I saw on Facebook that Ivy Warwick is offering midwifery services locally. Her business is called Eden and she is licensed in Washington and Idaho. She provides individualized prenatal, home birth and postpartum care, and is a Medicaid provider. For a free consultation, call 509-552-9927.
•
Did you know Elizabeth II has been the queen of England for 70 years? Only 9% of the world’s population is older than 65. This means that only about one in 12 people in the world today have lived in a world where she was not the queen.
•
Last week our youngest, Hailey, was home for a week getting her car fixed at Camas Auto Body, thanks to help from State Farm Insurance. She was sideswiped in Boise — actually a swipe and run. Fortunately, this was witnessed by a friendly gentleman who stopped to not only give his eye-witness account, but also comfort Hailey, who was a bit shaken up. While she was here and away from her own preschool class in Meridian, she could sign up at MVSD and sub a bit at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Friday, we went to Kamiah and had breakfast at Hearthstone (where we had the most pleasant waitress using new handheld electronic menus), had fun shopping at Loving Hands Thrift, stopped at Cloninger's, and bought food from Pizza Factory to take home later. We went to Kooskia, where we had ice cream at Coffee and Cream and attended a dress rehearsal for Rumpelstiltskin at Clearwater Valley Elementary School. It was a beautiful sunny day, many fishermen were out, and we stopped and took photos.
•
On Friday and Saturday, I listened on KORT to state girls basketball games and really enjoyed announcer Jim Church painting a mental picture for me. I could see Bailey Vanderwall driving upcourt, Camden Barger “directing traffic,” Talia Brown not even touching the net on her free throws and more. On Saturday, Valor and I also drove to Stites where we went to Stites Grocery and talked to owner Martha Meisner. The store is primarily a thrift and consignment store, full of items. There are still some groceries, too. Stop at the Main Street store to say hi to Martha and see what’s there. Val brings her grocery sacks as we always have a lot of them. We miss her homemade jerky and maple bars, but she told us she is getting too old to stand that long and make things. The store has been for sale and I think she’s asking about $250k. Stop and see the property if you are interested. We also drove to Kamiah, Orofino, Lenore (where a lady makes beautiful pine needle baskets, see photo) and on to Ferdinand and home.
•
Saturday night my coworker Lisa and I had dinner at Seasons and then went to the Blue Fox Theater and saw the movie “Dog.” It was a full house, and owner, Chris, and his employees were busy filling those fresh-made popcorn orders. It was a busy and good weekend!
