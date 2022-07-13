Salmon River/Riggins Ambulance recently welcomed a new driver, Debbie Swift. Swift is a Riggins native who attended school at Salmon River all 12 years and graduated in 1984. She moved away from Riggins for several years but moved back to Riggins with her partner of 21 years in 2014. She has two daughters and six grandchildren.
“I’ve decided it’s time to give back to the community I love so much,” she said.
∙
A recent SmartAsset study found the places in Idaho where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes. The study measures the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. The study then incorporates data on school quality within each county. Finally, the study assesses where home values have increased the most during a five-year period (2016 - 2021). Idaho County falls in at number two on this list. Other counties in the top 10, in order, are Valley County at number one, then Idaho, followed by Lincoln, Franklin, Boundary, Cassia, Madison, Boise, Bonneville and Gooding. For Idaho County, the property tax rate is 0.43%; its school rating is 8.0; home value growth is at 51.31%; and overall index number is 82.02. For details see https://smartasset.com/taxes/idaho-property-tax-calculator#idaho.
∙
St. Mary’s Clinics will be offering sports physicals this month. Students in grade 7, 9, 11, or any student new to sports, will need a sports physical before practices begin for the season. The cheapest, fastest way to get a sports physical is to attend one of the sports clinics at the dates below. If those dates don’t work, just schedule an appointment with your regular doctor: St. Mary’s Health Nezperce Clinic: July 19, 5-7 p.m.; St. Mary’s Health Cottonwood Clinic, July 20, 5-7 p.m.; St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic: July 26, 5-7 p.m. Go to this site to print the forms before you go: https://smh-cvh.org/forms/ Cost is $25 per person, no need for an appointment and all proceeds are donated back to the participant’s school.
∙
OK, time for another word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows: Hailbound (adjective): Mysteriously compelled to wave to passing strangers on a country road, a mountain path, or remote stretch of water.
∙
Thanks to everyone who helped make Border Days such a success. It takes a lot of people to see that everything goes as smoothly as possible. One thing I heard over and over is how much the scone booth was missed. I have not had a chance to talk to Dave and Lynn Alder, but I heard from their daughter they would like to sell and retire from that business. They already sold the shaved ice shack. When I speak with them, I will let you know. I did hear the scones will be at the Idaho County Fair, but I will confirm that before the fair!
