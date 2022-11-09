If you have activities going on for the holiday season — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah, New Year’s — now is the time to get them to us for print and online publication. It’s a busy season, and we want to help you publicize your events! Email items to lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com or call 208-983-1200.
Idaho has the 15th most competitive tax system in the country, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. The top 10 best states in this year’s Index are Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Utah, Indiana and North Carolina.
Are you looking to add some spice to your life on Friday nights? It’s “Retro Gaming Night” at Elysium Video Games, 158 E. Main Street, Grangeville. Groups of four, all ages are welcome and for a $20 nonrefundable fee, get two slices of Pizza Factory pizza, a drink of choice and hours of gaming fun. Sign up at the store or call 208-505-5882.
I read a nice post about the Elk City General Store on Facebook. A customer said, “We are so lucky to have Jessica and Damian and the Elk City General Store. They are always trying new things (delicious things, I might add!) and the latest is flatbread pizzas. That is what was for dinner last night and they were fabulous! Thanks, guys. I love the Elk City General Store!”
As I understand it, the Grangeville UPS store will no longer be open. That is, you cannot weigh, have a label printed and pay for your package to be sent from the Grangeville location. I have been told you can still bring packages for drop-off between 5-6 p.m. on weeknights; however, your label must already be printed and affixed. If you have small packages to drop off, Irwin Drug is the perfect site for that and you can do so anytime they are open.
Reminder: Grangeville Lions Club will once again have Christmas trees for sale this year. Look for trees to be sold at Green Acres and Cash and Carry Market in Grangeville, starting late-November until sold out.
Stop by Umpqua Bank in Grangeville this Thursday, Nov. 10, 5-7 p.m. for a vendor event. Get some early Christmas shopping completed!
Just a note on the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) Halloween Ball: When all was said, done and tallied, there were 161 tickets sold for the event. With attendees, volunteers, board members and some Elks and catering staff and the band, there were close to 200 people in attendance that night. Wow! Great event. Thanks to the community for supporting ARF’s efforts.
Are you up for a fall centerpiece workshop at LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center? A class is set for Nov. 18, with the work space open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $50. No sign-up is needed; eight-10 people can be accommodated at a time. Note that all Saturdays (with the exception of Christmas Eve) will be workshop days. Additional classes are set, just call 208-983-1520.
Grangeville area real estate agents Nikkoal Kantner and Tom Cassill, Jr., have joined forces to start their own business, Silvercreek Realty, located at 221 W. Main Street, Suite No. 1 (former H&R Block office). Call Kanter at 208-507-3377 or Cassill at 208-507-2016.
According to the 2020 five-year American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, the top 10 counties with the largest share of the state’s 116,000 veterans population include Elmore (22.1%), Adams (16.6%), Clearwater (14.7%), Lemhi (14.3%), Boise (13.6%), Benewah (13.0%), Gem (12.5%), Bonner (11.9%), Idaho and Lewis (both 11.7%).
