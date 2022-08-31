The movie “2000 Mules,” a documentary film that claims widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, will be shown at The Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. This is a free showing with donations accepted; concessions will be available.
This in from Elk City resident and volunteer LaMar Johnson: “Thanks to everyone who helped make Elk City Days such a success: Elk City VFW, Elk City American Legion, Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept., South Fork Junction Lodge, Elk Creek Station, Elk City General Store, Elk City Gang, Elk City F.O.C., Elk City Area Alliance, Idaho County Free Press, Gateway Inn, Highland Realty, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Les Schwab Tire Center Grangeville, Solberg Agency, All Around Realty, Idaho State Fish and Game and the members of the Elk City Days Committee.”
Join Sweet Pines Alpacas in Craigmont Sept. 10 and 11 for its Fall Fiber Arts Festival 2022. Classes, a beautiful setting in the country and an alpaca boutique are all part of the weekend, not to mention the very sweet and knowledgeable owners, Bob and Carol Vernay. Go to sweetpinesalpacas.com, or call Carol at 208-553-2565 for details, or go to their Facebook page.
Have you heard the news? We understand that Taco Johns is no more in Grangeville at Nom Noms. In its place will be Krispy Krunchy Chicken. To be honest, I had never heard of it, but while I was in Boise this past weekend, I saw one in Nampa. Their menu includes fried chicken, tenders and wings, including Cajun style, as well as some seafood, biscuits, fries and other sides. This is what we’ve heard, so be on the lookout!
While I was in Boise, I went to Meridian, where my girls live, to the world’s largest Albertsons: Albertsons Market Street. This isn’t a grocery store; it’s an experience. Wow. They not only have everything you can imagine, but they have more — a bar, live music, breakfast/lunch/dinner buffets plus made-to-order pizza, sandwiches, omelets, drinks, a huge bakery and gift area. You just have to go there and see it. It’s pretty incredible.
We also spent some time at historic Hyde Park. Beautiful, old homes and architecture. Good outdoor food, coffee, ice cream and shops. We also enjoyed some nighttime downtown Boise. It was crazy hot and does not cool down much, which isn’t my favorite thing. But after about 10 p.m., it’s beautiful and full of energy.
Also, while in the area, we drove out to and walked around the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery near Eagle. It’s beautiful, moving and meticulously maintained. Definitely worth experiencing if you have never been there.
