Wolf Tracks Brewing, 505 N. King Street, Cottonwood, is having a Full Moon Feast Saturday, Nov. 12, 4-9 p.m. Get two beef and pork street tacos and a beer for $12. Call 208-507-1187 with questions.
The Gym in Grangeville is holding a food drive for the month of November. Bring in four cans of food and receive specials on tanning and gym memberships.
I attended both the Grangeville High School and Grangeville Elementary Middle School fall concerts last week and want to thank Mr. John Eynon and Mrs. Carla Astle for all their hard work, as well as the work of the music boosters. I am so glad we still have music in our schools.
You may have recently been hit up to buy some Krispy Kreme donuts to help support the middle school programs, but did you hear how much profit they made from this endeavor? Almost $7,000. Wow!
Are you seeking a part-time job that’s both fun and rewarding, while also helping your community? The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce has a position open for a part-time director. If you are interested, call 208-983-0460 by Nov. 4 or email dana@grangevilleidaho.com.
I trust everyone had a happy Halloween. Members of the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) board of directors thank all the many people who help make the annual ball such a success. We have a great community of volunteers who made it all happen. You are all appreciated.
