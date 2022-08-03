Thanks to Emily Musick of Grangeville for joining the Syringa Hospital Ambulance as part of the Grangeville EMT Association. Emily loves having a career in real estate that also allows her the flexibility to pursue her true passion as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT).
St. Mary’s Health recently recognized Thomas Seubert, local farmer and rancher, for his 20 years of dedication and service as an advanced emergency medical technician.
“I like helping my community and helping people who are sick and/or injured. I also like the comradery of the Emergency Services Team. We become a family, and they are my second family,” he said.
Tolo Veterinary Clinic in Grangeville will have an open house Friday, Aug. 19, 2-6 p.m. The clinic is located at 83 US Highway 95. The public is invited to stop in for tours, food, water, games and door prizes,
Don’t forget, Grangeville’s Crazy Days are set for next Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 11-13.
