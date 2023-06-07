Did you know former Grangeville resident Dillon Vopat has a mushroom business, Hells Canyon Mycology, in Clarkston, Wash.? Mycology is “the science and study of fungi.”
Dillon and friend/apprentice Dalton Neal raise the mushrooms in Clarkston and market them to area restaurants and consumers. Dillon’s business partners are Neil Switzer and Joe Ruggiero.
For details call 509-800-7530 or email hcmycology@gmail.com. I know from visiting with Dillon he is very knowledgeable about the different varieties of mushrooms, growing practices, the different types, tastes, textures and more.
Don’t forget if you are seeking boarding for your dogs and cats, Happy Tails Resort is open in Grangeville at 24 Grangeville Truck Route. You can call 208-451-6829 or email happytailsresort4@gmail.com.
Remember, the Grangeville Elks is open Friday and Saturday nights for the bar and food.
According to The Food Network, “Rhubarb is a vegetable often thought to be a fruit. There’s actually a good reason for this confusion: in 1947 the USDA classified it as a fruit because the tariffs on bringing fruits into the country were lower on fruits than vegetables. In actuality though, rhubarb is a vegetable — a member of the buckwheat family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.