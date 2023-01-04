Kris and Lindsay Wagenmann won the Grangeville 2022 lighting contest photo

Kris and Lindsay Wagenmann won the Grangeville lighting contest for their decorated home, pictured here.

 Contributed photo / Autumn Iselin

The winner of the Grangeville Christmas decorating competition, held by the Community of Grangeville Facebook group, went to Kris and Lindsay Wagenmann. They received $40 in Mammoth Bucks from the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Second place went to Sherry Beattie and third place to Brett and Melissa Rogers.

