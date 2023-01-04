The winner of the Grangeville Christmas decorating competition, held by the Community of Grangeville Facebook group, went to Kris and Lindsay Wagenmann. They received $40 in Mammoth Bucks from the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Second place went to Sherry Beattie and third place to Brett and Melissa Rogers.
National Homeowner’s Day was celebrated Dec. 26. According to the Best and Worst States for Millennials Report — a study conducted by education research firm and scholarship website engine Scholaroo — the best state for homeownership is Wyoming, while Idaho ranks No. 6, as evidenced by one of the highest percentages of millennials who own a house.
Best to worst ranked in descending order include Wyoming, Minnesota, South Dakota, Utah, Iowa, Idaho, Maine, West Virginia, Michigan and Indiana. At the bottom of the list or the “worst” states are Georgia, Washington, New Jersey, Texas, Oregon, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Hawaii, New York and California at the bottom.
Idaho ranks 22nd in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy.
Idaho’s strengths include ranking 5th in safety and security, 12th in personal freedom and 14th in social capital. According to the Index, the state could improve in the areas of infrastructure (ranked 40th), education (ranked 37th), governance (ranked 36th), and natural environment (ranked 30th). Since 2012, Idaho has most improved in the areas of business environment, living conditions and health.
Cottonwood Community Credit Union will hold its annual meeting and dinner Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Registration is at 3 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 4 p.m., and dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner is $3 a plate. RSVP by Jan. 20 to one of the following branches: Main Cottonwood (208-962-3451); Craigmont (208-924-0225); Nezperce (208-937-9877); Kooskia (208-926-0089); downtown Cottonwood (208-962-3451); Pine Tree Division, Grangeville (208-983-1558); or Pine Tree Division, Riggins (208-628-3100).
So, I fell on a little Christmas scam online. I ordered clothing from a Chinese company with a warehouse in the U.S. (supposedly). Very cheap clothing and shoes, I thought. I should have known better: when something seems to good to be true, it probably is. Fast forward to just before Christmas and I receive a “manmade diamond ring” in a pretty red box. I have zero idea where it came from, because it’s not something I ordered. Had I not told my daughter, Avery, about it, I would not have known where it came from, but she told me she saw on Tik-Tok where this has happened to others. The original order never comes, but they send this cheap ring to show that you got something. Anyway, I am working with my credit card company to figure it out, and, if not, I’m out about $80. I have to say, in my whole 54-plus years, I have only had bad luck with online ordering twice, so I do feel fortunate.
I hope everyone had a blessed Christmas and rang in the new year with joy!
