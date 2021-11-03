Get geared up for Winchester’s “Shop Hop,” set for this Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maps will be located at the following locations: Winchester Bar and Kitchen, Craig Mountain Senior Center, Marshall Meats, Copper Cactus, Mill Town Gallery and Gifts (all in Winchester) and Sweet Pine Alpacas in Craigmont. Shop for gifts, home décor, chocolates and more at each stop.
•
Attention high school students: The Kids Klub, Inc. Youth Development Center is now accepting resumes or applications for an after school assistant teacher position, 12 hours a week. Wage DOE. Must possess or be willing to obtain a clear criminal background check and pediatric first-aid/CPR certification. Send a resume to The Kids Klub, 506 South A Street, Grangeville, ID 83530 or keelerk@sd244.org.
•
On Oct. 12, Governor Brad Little and Idaho business, education and policy leaders discussed the needs of Idaho’s work force during Age of Agility: The Governor’s Summit on the Future of Work. Idaho Public Television (IPTV) will broadcast a half hour of highlights from this summit on Monday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m.
That same evening, IPTV will host a live online panel discussion via Zoom focusing on the same topics at 8:30/7:30 p.m. MT/PT.
Join Rod Gramer, Idaho Business for Education president and CEO, and Wendi Secrist, Workforce Development Council executive director, as they explore Idaho’s workforce needs with panelists Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, Democrat from District 26; Senator David Lent, Republican from District 33; Representative Chris Mathias, Democrat from District 19 Seat B; and Representative Paul Amador, Republican from District 4 Seat B.
Visit www.idahoptv.org/events for details and to sign up to participate in the panel discussion.
•
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in September, unchanged from August.
The state’s labor force grew by 1,270 (0.1 percent) people to 906,191. This is the second largest over-the-month increase this year. Despite this increase, the labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 62.4 percent.
Total employment grew to 880,283, up 0.2 percent (1,917), while total unemployment dropped 2.4 percent (-647) to 25,908.
•
The 2022 Jasper Calendar is now available. This is a fund-raiser for the local Animal Rescue Foundation. Each calendar is $23, which includes Idaho sales tax. Shipping is an additional $6. Make checks out to Rosalie Jessup. If you use Venmo, you can send payment to: @Rosalie-Jessup.
Calendars will also be available at Ace Home Center in Grangeville.
•
Opportunities Unlimited, Inc. (OUI) and its thrift store have taken residence in the former job service building on Grangeville’s north side. This looks to be a great use for this building and a good place for OUI to spread out. OUI is an organization that provides comprehensive rehabilitation therapy and services to children and adults in the community with a special need.
