This from a recent post on Idaho Forest Group’s Facebook page: “As the saying goes, ‘records are made to be broken.’ Well, the Grangeville team set the bar a little higher in two categories during the first quarter. The sawmill swing shift broke a production board footage mark in January with more than 667k bf. The sawmill day shift then eclipsed that mark days later with more than 700k bf. The swing shift broke the piece count record on March 31 with more than 67k pieces, only to see the day shift eclipse 68k pieces on their next shift. Nice job team!”
•
I read that the Craigmont Hardware Store has closed. After more than 100 years in business, it has shut its doors. Cottonwood Community Credit Union is going to construct a new building on this site and move the business there.
•
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) releases the results from its latest Jobs Report the first Thursday of every month. April’s scan revealed 44 percent of small-business owners still having job openings they could not fill. This number was 22 points higher than the 48-year historical average, and two points higher than the 42 percent figure from March. April is the third consecutive month with a record-high reading of unfilled job openings among small businesses.
•
Youth Summer Bowl at Camas Lanes Bowling Alley in Grangeville will be opening up June 14. This is set for every Monday throughout the summer for ages 5 to 17. Stop by for details or call 208-983-1160.
•
The Lewis-Clark Healthcare Foundation recently approved more than $200,000 in fast-track small grants. Among the recipients is AbbaDaddy House, Inc., out of Grangeville. They received $10,000 to open a mental health office in Culdesac.
•
You may have read the recent story in the Washington Post (among other places) talking about how the U.S. birthrate has again fallen; however, it has recently seen the largest drop in 50 years.
Some countries, such as South Korea, have tried spent large sums of money — upwards of $120 billion between 2005 and 2018 — to incentivize having children, to little avail. Japan, Singapore, Russia and Estonia all offer cash incentives for its populations to bear children.
It all sounds a little “Handmaid’s Tale” to me, if you know what I mean. I have listened to a few speakers talk on the detriment to the U.S. work force (maybe we are already seeing this?) as well as what place abortion takes in these statistics. I don’t have much of an opinion to offer, but it’s interesting to research, and definitely makes me wonder about the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.