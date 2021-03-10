GRANGEVILLE — Final Touch Salon has a new face: Sydni Kaschmitter is taking over the styling chair for Heather Slichter, who will be pursuing other interests.
Kaschmitter is spending a month watching Slichter with her current clients, then Slichter will spend a month watching and mentoring Kaschmitter with those same clients.
“That way, I will get to know them and what they like,” Kaschmitter explained.
She will also be building her own clientele at the shop, located at 321 West Main Street, across from the Idaho County Courthouse.
Kaschmitter moved to Grangeville when she was 16. Her mom, Rachael, and bonus dad, Jake, met in her home state of Texas and returned to his hometown of Grangeville.
Some may feel high school is a difficult time to move, but Kaschmitter said she was ready for a change.
“It was just good timing; it felt right,” she said.
She was able to make friends at Grangeville High School right away when she turned out for volleyball, she said. She graduated from GHS in 2018.
“I took a year off and wasn’t sure what to do, but my mom said, ‘you’ve always wanted to do hair, and you really need to do something with your life,’” Kaschmitter smiled. “And she was right.”
She attended Headmasters School of Hair Design in Lewiston, and graduated in a year. After that, she moved back to Grangeville and began working at Seasons. She settled into what would be a big year in 2020: She married Alex Kaschmitter and they also welcomed a baby daughter, Scarlett.
When Scarlett was 5 months old, it was again Kaschmitter’s mom who was cheering her on.
“She heard about Heather moving on and thought this would be a really good opportunity for me,” Kaschmitter said. “I almost didn’t do it, because I wasn’t sure I wanted to leave my baby. But it really is a wonderful opportunity, and I am excited.”
She also gives a lot of credit to her husband, who helped her pay for shop materials for her new endeavor.
“He’s been really supportive,” she said.
Alex works as a welder at Advanced Welding and they have found a small, in-home daycare for Scarlett, who recently turned 6 months old.
Kaschmitter will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; closed Mondays. Call 208-983-1130 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.