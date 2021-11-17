COTTONWOOD — North Idaho Correctional Institution recently promoted Cameron Kirk as its program manager.
Kirk was born and raised in Lewiston.
“People make jokes about my name, either referencing the actor Kirk Cameron or Captain Kirk,” he laughed.
He turned that joke into reality when he turned 18 and became official Captain Kirk, a certified United States Coast Guard boat captain. He captained everything from white water jet boats to yachts to small cruise ships.
Kirk has been at NICI for about two years, first working as a correctional case manager. He regularly volunteers to perform extra duties at NICI, all while going above and beyond on his basic case manager tasks.
In his downtime, Kirk can be found playing on a boat or body of water, chasing cows, or entertaining his newest member to the dog family, Willow the Corgi. Some other hobbies include auctioneering, rodeo, and music.
Kirk said his motto to live by is, “A day where you don’t laugh is a day wasted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.