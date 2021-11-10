KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) kindergarten teacher Adrian Wilkins has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Wilkins was nominated by a parent of a student, Karen Syron, for her dedication and passion for teaching. Two days before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Wilkins stepped up to fill a vacant kindergarten position at CVES.
“Wilkins leads her classroom with her heart and enthusiasm to lift up her students and propel them into academic success. She has customized learning plans from week one to suit every student’s academic needs, from special education to academically advanced,” a press release read.
“I was beyond impressed from the start with her ability to interact with each student and adapt her one-on-one time with them to suit their academic needs and learning style,” said Syron. “Beyond being skilled as a teacher in her curriculum and instruction, it is her vigor that stood out to me last year. When working with students with behavioral issues, she never appears frustrated or irritated, but rather thrilled to be working with each student. Mrs. Wilkins radiated positivity and a can-do attitude with her students. Every day, she is smiling and interacting with every student from start to finish. I genuinely believe that each of her students academically, socially, and emotionally advances every single day they are with her.”
Several cash prizes will be given to winners of the award.
