Lewis-Clark State College’s TRIO Educational Talent Search (TS) is seeking local students.
“TS is a federally funded TRIO program serving students aged 11-27, focusing on those whose families are on a limited income and whose parents did not graduate with a four-year college degree,” explained Evelyn Carter, assistant director, TRIO Talent Search. The goal of Talent Search, she said, is to increase students’ potential to attend post-high school education.
TS has been in the area since 2006. working with grades 6-12. Initially, the program worked in the communities of Kooskia, Kamiah, Orofino and Lapwai. Modifications have been made throughout the years to meet the needs of Pierce/Weippe and Grangeville’s communities.
Students, parents, school counselors and teachers are invited to reach out for participation inclusion.
The group’s activities include campus tours of various colleges and cultural activities not readily available within their communities.
Services include assisting students in completing high school and enrolling in a post-secondary institution (college, trade school or professional tech program). These aids include, but are not limited to, study and social skills, career exploration, time management, academic planning, ACT/SAT fee waivers, financial aid assistance, college admissions process counseling and college application fee waivers. In addition, tutoring is also available.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought many hardships to our schools and our program. Recruiting participants has been a hurdle we have not been able to overcome. Our participant numbers are at an all-time low in Orofino and Grangeville, being a newly added area, is also low in numbers,” Carter added.
To increase application numbers, TRIO TS is raffling off an Apple IPad to any OJSHS, GEMS, GHS student who submits a completed application by Feb. 24 to the program in the 2021-22 school year. Contact a school counselor or advisor for details.
For questions, contact director Traci Birdsell at tbirdsel@lcsc.edu; Carter, advisor for Orofino, Timberline and Grangeville, at edcarter@lcsc.edu; or Mikel Sears, advisor for Grangeville, Clearwater Valley and Kamiah, at mksears@lcsc.edu.
