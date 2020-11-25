St. Mary's and CV Hospitals awarded photo

(Pictured L- R): Christopher Albrecht, Donor Relations Account Manager, LifeNet Health, Tracy Williams, Director of Nursing Services, St. Mary’s Hospital & Clinics, and Steve Frei, Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, are pictured accepting the Idaho Critical Access Hospital of the Year Award for tissue donation.

 Contributed photo

On Nov. 4, 2020, LifeNet Health recognized St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals (Cottonwood and Orofino, respectively) for their “outstanding support for the gift of tissue donation.”

The hospitals received the Idaho Critical Access Hospital of the Year Award, which is given to hospital partners for outstanding collaboration and commitment to achieve and sustain high standards in support of the donation process through education, leadership, outreach and activities.

One tissue donor can help restore health to more than 150 patients in need. Community partners are an essential part of the donation process and are crucial to ensuring that a donor and their family’s final wishes to help others are honored.

For information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org. To sign up as a donor or learn more about donation, visit RegisterMe.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.