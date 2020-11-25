On Nov. 4, 2020, LifeNet Health recognized St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals (Cottonwood and Orofino, respectively) for their “outstanding support for the gift of tissue donation.”
The hospitals received the Idaho Critical Access Hospital of the Year Award, which is given to hospital partners for outstanding collaboration and commitment to achieve and sustain high standards in support of the donation process through education, leadership, outreach and activities.
One tissue donor can help restore health to more than 150 patients in need. Community partners are an essential part of the donation process and are crucial to ensuring that a donor and their family’s final wishes to help others are honored.
For information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org. To sign up as a donor or learn more about donation, visit RegisterMe.org.
