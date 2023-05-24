Megabus recently announced a new partnership with Northwestern Stage Lines, a private transportation company in the Northwest United States.
This partnership will expand service options for 35 cities in Idaho and Washington. From Grangeville, travelers can utilize the bus service for trips to Boise, Cascade, Colfax, Wash., Cottonwood, Craigmont, Donnelly, Horseshoe Bend, Lewiston, McCall, Moscow, New Meadows, Pullman, Wash., Riggins, Spokane, Wash., and White Bird.
