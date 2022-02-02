GRANGEVILLE — Local businesses can be the difference in a school’s success or failure, and several Idaho County companies have recently stepped up to help out a shop class.
“The donations these businesses have made are making a huge impact on the lives of our students,” said Grangeville Elementary Middle School science and shop teacher Mike Johnson.
Donors include Idaho Forest Group who donated a unit of lumber and an assortment of tools; Norco who donated 36 pairs of safety glasses; former GEMS teacher Linda Johns who donated lumber and tools; Grangeville Builders Supply who supplied the shop with tools for a discount; and Ferdinand’s Pacific Cabinets who is offering a tour for the students to see the real-life applications of the work.
In addition, Grangeville Community Foundation provided a grant for $1,000 which went for various shop supplies.
To donate to the program or for questions, contact Johnson at johnsonm@sd244.org.
