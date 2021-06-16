GRANGEVILLE — For Ryan Adkison, moving just prior to his senior year of high school was the right decision.
“I had been trying to get my parents to move here [to Grangeville] my whole life,” he laughed. “I used to cry when we had to leave.
Ryan began working for the Idaho County Free Press in advertising, digital marketing and design in August 2020.
Adkison was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and raised in Culver City, where he spent his first 17 years; however, he had deep roots in Grangeville. His dad, Dave, grew up here, the son of Carroll and Virginia Adkison. Ryan began visiting Grangeville at birth with his family, which also includes Mom Lisa, and brothers, Tyler and Chase.
“When Grandma started getting older and getting sick and needed some help, it was the right time to be here,” Ryan explained.
He entered his senior year knowing several cousins at Grangeville High School, but, otherwise, had to make all new friends. He played basketball and baseball and was even voted prom king that year. He graduated from GHS in 2015.
“It was a good year,” he said. “Of course, I had to adapt to cultural differences, but I made good friends and had a good senior year.”
He then went on to the University of Idaho where he studied business marketing, graduating in May of 2020.
“COVID kind of threw me a curve ball, so I wasn’t completely sure what to do, but decided I needed to go with the flow,” he said.
That flow turned into a job at the Idaho County Free Press, where Mom Lisa is the advertising manager. However, that didn’t mean an easy ride.
“There’s a big learning curve. She needed help in some areas, because her job is really fast-paced with a lot of deadlines. I got whipped into shape pretty quickly concerning those deadlines,” he smiled. “It’s been interesting going from hearing about her day from the outside looking in, then to experiencing those things with her and the Free Press staff.”
Ryan is also learning InDesign, a publishing program.
“It’s kind of surreal, just because this is not where I thought I would be. But I love it here and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now,” he emphasized.
He also said he now understands the “blood, sweat and tears,” that go into the weekly newspaper.
“It’s a lot of work,” he admitted, adding that he likes the diversity of his job.
“I enjoy working with the public. I can be an introvert if I let myself, so the demands of this job can get me out of my comfort zone,” he explained.
Ryan has come to learn that the job is about building relationships.
“I don’t want people and businesses to think I only come around when I’m trying to sell them something; this is my community, so I want to stop in and chat and use their services, too,” he said.
Ryan said he likes all the outdoor activities Idaho County has to offer. He likes to hike, camp, fish and paddle board. When he visits California, he enjoys surfing.
“I definitely like summer better than winter, but I also like to snowboard and snowshoe,” he said.
In the future, Ryan hopes to be able to travel and would like to explore his heritage by traveling to Japan.
“But right now, I’m just trying to live in the moment and enjoy what life is bringing my way,” he said.
