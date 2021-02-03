COTTONWOOD — North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) and staff recently recognized employee Brad Lutz for his commitment to Idaho and the department of correction for the last 25 years.
Lutz has worked with the Department of Health and Welfare as a clinician, then started at NICI as a clinician. He was promoted to program manager, then later to his current position as deputy warden.
“Brad is well-versed in therapy, helping others seek change, and supporting residents to be successful in life and society. He is a man with a great deal of compassion for his community and those in need. He is a stoic and private person …. but his contributions to the community speak to what’s in his heart,” read the NICI press release.
Lutz is a family man who supports his children’s sports and has coached many of their basketball teams throughout their younger years.
“Brad is a kid at heart and was the primary force in introducing the Shaved Ice Shack that was welcomed to Grangeville many years ago. Brad also invested in a personal business with the idea that it would provide young adults with the opportunity to develop work ethics and skills while still having fun. For six years, Brad and his wife, Genny, owned a portable rock-climbing wall that complimented area fairs and other large events and was an absolute favorite for kids and adults alike. They currently have a portable bungy jump,” the press release stated.
Lutz is a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Grangeville ward, and has held numerous leadership roles throughout the years, such as a seminary teacher and youth leader for the young gentlemen. He was called to be the bishop in June 2019.
Lutz also serves as a trustee for Mountain View School District 244, appointed to represent Zone 5 in November of 2019.
The Lutzes have four children: Harrison, Addy and Kate all graduated from Grangeville High School and Zoe is currently a GHS student.
