KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is undergoing leadership changes following the temporary promotion of Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert to the Forest Service’s Northern Region Office in Missoula, Mont.
Probert has accepted a temporary assignment as acting deputy regional forester at the regional office. Her assignment began June 6 and will continue for approximately four months.
Marty Mitzkus will serve as the acting forest supervisor behind Probert during her temporary promotion. Mitzkus was hired as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests deputy forest supervisor in June 2020. Previously, he was the fire, fuels, and geographic information systems (GIS) staff officer on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in his home state of Montana. Mitzkus has worked for both the Bureau of Land Management and the USDA Forest Service during his federal career, holding several jobs in firefighting and fire management, and positions on various leadership teams.
Heidi McRoberts will fill behind Mitzkus as the acting deputy forest supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. McRoberts is currently the deputy forest supervisory on the Umatilla National Forest in Pendleton, Ore. She has worked on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests previously as the fish siologist on the forest plan revision team. She also spent 22 years working for the Nez Perce Tribe, including 10 years as the deputy director for the Department of Fisheries Resource Management/Watershed Division. Born and raised on a farm in north–central Idaho, McRoberts has personal connections to rural economies and a desire to maintain healthy, productive forests that support local communities.
Acting, or temporary, positions allow the Forest Service to keep critical roles in the organization filled, while providing beneficial job experience to the individual in the acting role.
Learn more about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests as www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.
