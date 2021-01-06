GRANGEVILLE – Kathlene Gerten knows first-hand how beneficial massage therapy can be.
“It helped me so much, and now I can empathize and pass on that help to others and make a difference in their lives,” she said.
Gerten recently finished massage therapy school and has opened her business, Massage by Kat, in The Gym.
But her story started long before this.
Gerten was born and raised in the Boise area and moved to North Central Idaho after meeting Mike Gerten, a local farrier.
“We got married and moved here so he could work with his dad, Frank, who is a farrier,” and had an injury when kicked by a draft horse, she said.
Gerten had been contemplating what she wanted to do as a career. She was working as a dental assistant but felt a different calling.
As often happens in life, her plans were put on hold when tragedy struck, and her husband died in an automobile accident.
Throughout the grieving process, Gerten has also had to remain an active, engaged parent for their four children. She also had another chore.
“We owned a fencing company, so when Mike passed away, I felt like I needed to complete those jobs and not leave any clients hanging,” she said. She did just that, working at the jobs herself and also having help from a men’s Christian group in Grangeville.
During this time, her hands, wrists and arms were aching and difficult to move — a problem she had been experiencing for several years. She was seeing a rheumatologist, but had not yet found relief. Finally, she sought the help of a massage therapist.
“I had trouble finding an appointment right away, but I did get one in Lewiston at the time,” she said.
That meeting not only helped her own pain subside, but it led her down a path she said she had been praying for direction on.
“Before Mike passed, we had discussed massage therapy as an option for my career,” but she did not find a school close by.
However, when she received her massage, the therapist let her know he was an instructor at Twin Rivers Therapeutic Massage Academy in Lewiston. The next hurdle was class times.
“They were only offering night classes, and I did not feel it was at all possible to send my kids to school during the day, then leave them at night to attend classes,” she said. “Their father had just died and I needed to be with them.”
Gerten told her grandmother about her longing to go to school and her grandmother gave her the advice to “write it on a piece of paper, put it under your pillow and pray about it.” It wasn’t but a few days later when the school called asking if she was still interested in day classes.
“They had said they needed at least two-to-three people to take the class during the day to make it worthwhile. They ended up with a class of seven, with six graduating. They said it was because I prayed for it,” Gerten smiled.
She made the commute from her Nezperce home to Lewiston for a year, recently passing her boards and becoming licensed.
“I want to make a difference and help people, as well as be flexible enough to spend time with my children,” she explained. Her kids are 20, 11, 6 and 4.
Gerten is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., if booked. Those who wish to make an appointment can call 208-305-4588. See the Facebook page Massage By Kat. Stop by The Gym front desk for gift certificate purchases.
