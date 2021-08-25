GRANGEVILLE — Tim McDonald is the new face of Idaho-Lew as its executive director.
A civil engineer by trade, McDonald moved to Harpster from the Seattle area, with his wife, who was born and raised in Idaho County. McDonald later obtained his master’s degree in international economics, and also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia.
As the new Ida-Lew director, McDonald has several jobs.
“One is finding ways to keep youth here, in the area, and working,” once they have graduated from high school, he said.
One way to help with that will be the 2021 Student Career Expo set for the Idaho County Fairgrounds Sept. 23.
Idaho-Lew Economic Development Council is a local nonprofit organization funded by local, state and federal grants, as well as donations from local businesses and individuals.
“Our job is to help attract businesses into our community and retain those already established here,” he said.
The Student Career Expo is a push to invite businesses throughout the region to participate and show high school students (public, private and home-schooled) what types of employment are available in the region and, specifically, in Idaho and Lewis counties.
McDonald said Ida-Lew also acts as a conduit for information connecting local small business entrepreneurs to government programs that have been developed to assist them in being successful. McDonald networks with the Idaho Small Business Administration, Clearwater Economic Development Association and many other organizations, businesses and individuals to help drive and direct the local economy.
“In addition, Ida-Lew is working on two current area concerns that are hindering local development,” McDonald said. “That’s affordable housing and a strong, talented labor force.”
He said the next generation of local labor is one answer, “But we need to get them trained and give them a reason to stay local.”
McDonald said he is committed to make the area economically viable by assisting businesses and individuals who are also interested in seeing the area prosper.
To be a part of the Student Career Expo 2021, or for questions or business consulting, contact McDonald at 208-983-8302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.