Handmade earrings photo

Ashley’s earrings on display at her booth at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market.

 Free Pres / Amelia Oswold

KAMIAH — A longtime local to Kamiah, Ashley Fisher is a metalsmith and jewelry maker whose primary focus is on hand processes and the fabrication of nonferrous metals.

“I find solace in handwork through these processes, and I have a place for healing and reflection,” said Fisher. Metalsmithing is the process of creating through manipulation of various metals.

Handmade ring photo

A local attendee of the Kooskia Farmers’ Market looking at one of Ashley’s handmade rings.
