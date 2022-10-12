KAMIAH — A longtime local to Kamiah, Ashley Fisher is a metalsmith and jewelry maker whose primary focus is on hand processes and the fabrication of nonferrous metals.
“I find solace in handwork through these processes, and I have a place for healing and reflection,” said Fisher. Metalsmithing is the process of creating through manipulation of various metals.
Fisher has been implementing this art form for nine years. She went to school at Boise State University for seven years with a focus on visual arts and art metals. She was taught with an emphasis on traditional metalsmithing and an array of silversmithing techniques.
“It’s a versatile craft with great depth,” said Fisher, who works with copper, brass, bronze, sterling, and fine silver.
She most enjoys sharing work with others and bringing other people’s creative ideas to life to make a place more special. Fisher can be found at the Kooskia Farmers’ market selling her work, along with many different social media platforms.
“It’s fulfilling and rewarding to create lasting objects and carry on an ancient craft,” she said.
