KAMIAH – The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests recently announced Marty Mitzkus accepted the permanent position as deputy forest supervisor following a competitive application process. Mitzkus, who has served in this position in a temporary role since March, will transition directly into the permanent position in late June.
“I have served in various leadership roles at different levels in the Forest Service, from remote field locations to the Supervisor's Office, throughout the Northern Rockies. I am looking forward to the next stage of my career on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests,” said Mitzkus. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working with our partners and communities as the permanent Deputy Forest Supervisor. I am looking forward to the future and to us accomplishing important work on the forest that furthers our agency’s mission and provides for the needs of our local communities.”
“I am very excited to have Marty working here permanently and appreciate his excellent relationship–building skills and leadership experience,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert. “His skills and experience have been and will continue to be extremely valuable on our forest, especially as we transition into wildfire season.”
Mitzkus has worked for both the Bureau of Land Management and the USDA Forest Service during his federal career, holding several jobs in firefighting and fire management, and has held various leadership roles prior to his appointment as Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Deputy Supervisor. Most recently, Mitzkus was the Fire, Fuels, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Staff Officer on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in his home state of Montana.
Learn more about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests at www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.