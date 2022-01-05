Last month, Amy Manley opened a mobile coffee business, the Coffee Can. The tin can coffee van is parked in front of the building shared by HKD Martial Arts, Pete’s Preps and Rishi Yoga. It is located at milepost 69 on U.S. Highway 12 between Kooskia and Kamiah, across the Highway from Rock Road. She plans to be open Tuesday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and closed Sunday-Monday.
“One of my desires for the business is to bring people together and to strengthen the community,” Manley said. She appreciates the huge support she received from the community on her opening day and since.
The mobile nature of the business allows her to go set up where the people are gathered. She has plans to take the van to the Nov. 26 Christmas boutique at the KOA campground and to other community gatherings.
“Coffee is a very relational drink,” Manley stated. In addition to a variety of specialty coffee drinks, she bakes her signature cinnamon rolls each morning, and sells muffins and bagels from commercial sources. She hopes to both host her own events and attend community activities. She would like Coffee Can van to be a place where people congregate, wherever it is parked.
Thinking ahead to holiday gifts and in keeping with the Coffee Can theme, she will be offering gift cans instead of a gift basket. Some gift cans will include coffee beans, Coffee Can travel mugs and cinnamon rolls, while others will include items made by local artisans and gift certificates. Supporting other local businesses is important to her and she tries to do that as much as possible. Some weekends she may be setting up in alternative locations when events are planned.
Manley encourages people to watch for the Coffee Can and stop to buy a hot drink. You can contact her by texting “coffee can info” at 208-935-8817 or on Instagram @theCoffeeCan.
