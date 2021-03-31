COTTONWOOD — With the recent news of the approval of a grant proposal to the Murdock Trust, the Monastery of St. Gertrude has crossed the fund-raising goal line for a $2.3 million renovation project of the 72-year-old residential wing.
On Feb. 25, Prioress Sister Mary Forman, OSB, was notified that a grant proposal submitted the previous fall was approved by the board of directors of the Murdock Trust. The funds cap a robust fund-raising initiative that began with major donors in 2018 and then, with 80 percent funded, went into a public phase of fund-raising in July 2020. The public phase, that included mail and online appeals, raised funding to 95 percent of goal.
“We are deeply grateful to the Murdock Trust and to all of our donors, who have supported this building remodel,” said Sister Forman. “We are also grateful to Oblate Jo-Anne Zimmer, who has shepherded this project and to Arnzen Construction for their many hours of labor. We are looking forward to moving into our new bedrooms. Once the pandemic restrictions are totally lifted, we will have an open house, so our donors can see the beautiful rooms and celebrate with us. God bless you all!”
The Murdock Grant is intended to finish off the fund-raising and also help cover increases in expenses which have risen to nearly $2.6 million in the course of the project.
Built in 1948, the Annex provided housing for sisters who mostly served in ministries away from home. More than 70 years later, the residential wing needed updated plumbing and electrical as well as asbestos abatement. The sisters’ individual 9’ x 14’ rooms have been enlarged and feature private bathrooms. The renovations create an energy-efficient residence for those who live at the Monastery and coordinate ministries.
The Benedictine community will welcome new vocations as well as Benedictine Cohousing Companions — and host sisters, volunteers, artists, and oblates in a contemporary home. In late October, the sisters relocated to Spirit Center (the retreat center) that had already closed earlier in the year due to the pandemic.
Construction work began in November 2020. Arnzen Construction of Cottonwood is the general contractor. Oblate Jo-Anne Zimmer, OblOSB, is the project coordinator. She is a retired self-employed general contractor who spent her career in new construction and is a kitchen remodel specialist.
Completion is anticipated for April and public celebrations, including tours of the renovated building, are intended for this summer, pending assessments for Covid-19 safety. St. Gertrude’s leadership team is also hoping Spirit Center can return to welcoming retreatants later in the spring. Learn more about the project and get updates at www.stgertrudes.org.
