KAMIAH — The Roadside Bar and Grill will open soon at the former Hub location, most recently Roscoe’s Grill, at 406 Main Street in Kamiah.

Betty Heater, Kamiah’s mayor, also known as Chevron Betty for her work managing the Pit Stop Chevron Station, plans to make it a sports bar. She said she envisions the Roadside as a place for people to enjoy homemade food and to watch various popular sporting events on television. She does not plan to operate the bowling alley, as it would need extensive work. Heater recently resigned from the Pit Stop after working there for 15 years, the past nine as manager.

