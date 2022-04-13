COTTONWOOD — St. Mary’s Health recently welcomed Dr. Karla J. Gowan, PT, DPT, PCC, PRPC, to its healthcare team.
Gowan has more than 25 years’ experience providing a wide variety of physical therapy services and was most recently at Pullman Regional Hospital. She earned her doctorate (DPT) from the University of St. Augustine in Florida in 2003, and became certified in primary care physical therapy. In 2013, Gowan received her certification in Pelvic Health from the Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.
Gowan is specially trained in women’s health physical therapy and will offer innovative approaches to treating pelvic pain, incontinence, bowel and bladder dysfunction, low back and hip pain, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, abdominal scarring in men and women, and issues related to pregnancy and delivery. Utilizing a variety of safe and effective physical therapy treatments, including external and internal examinations, pelvic floor muscle training, internal and external trigger point release, manual therapy for the pelvic floor and hip musculature, joint mobilization, and patient-specific exercises, Gowan has been able to offer relief and healing from issues experienced by more than 25% of women
Gowan also treats patients impacted by bladder, colorectal, and other types of cancer, and post-mastectomy patients, helping them to regain range of motion and decrease damage caused by chemo, radiation, and scar tissue.
Gowan is currently providing therapy services in the Cottonwood, Grangeville and Kamiah locations. Rehabilitative services require a doctor’s orders prior to beginning treatment. Speak to your doctor to determine if this might be a good fit. Call 208-962-3267 with questions.
