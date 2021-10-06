Ashlyn Allen photo

Ashlyn Allen recently rented chair space at Images Salon in Grangeville.

GRANGEVILLE — Images Salon recently welcomes a new stylist.

Ashlyn Allen was born in Coeur d’Alene and raised in Grangeville, graduating from Grangeville High School in 2009. She then attended Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow. She previously worked at a salon in Coeur d’Alene.

She married Grangeville graduate Reed Allen and they have three children, ages 6, 4 and 3.

“We have always wanted to move back to Grangeville, and in June we finally did it,” she said.

Contact Allen at Images Salon, 158 East Main Street, 208-983-2444.

