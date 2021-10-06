GRANGEVILLE — Images Salon recently welcomes a new stylist.
Ashlyn Allen was born in Coeur d’Alene and raised in Grangeville, graduating from Grangeville High School in 2009. She then attended Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow. She previously worked at a salon in Coeur d’Alene.
She married Grangeville graduate Reed Allen and they have three children, ages 6, 4 and 3.
“We have always wanted to move back to Grangeville, and in June we finally did it,” she said.
Contact Allen at Images Salon, 158 East Main Street, 208-983-2444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.