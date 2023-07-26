For the week of June 26, new unemployment claims in Idaho were 65.66% higher than in the previous week, amid high inflation and the threat of a recession, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.
Key statistics include the following:
• Weekly unemployment claims in Idaho increased by 65.66% compared to the previous week. This was the fourth largest increase in the U.S.
• Weekly unemployment claims in Idaho were 47.25% higher than in the same week last year. This was the 12th biggest increase in the U.S.
• Weekly unemployment claims in Idaho were 45.38% higher than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019). This was the eighth largest increase in the U.S.
• Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force in Idaho numbered 130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.