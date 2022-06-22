LAPWAI —The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) appointed Nikoli Greene as the new executive officer of the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises. Greene, an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, has served as the executive officer in an interim capacity since October 2021.
Greene grew up in the region, graduating from Lapwai High School and subsequently obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lewis-Clark State College. He has worked in various positions for the Nez Perce Tribe Enterprises during the last 12 years, including his most recent position as the assistant general manager for the Clearwater River Casino.
The executive officer of the enterprises has the general responsibilities of developing new business enterprises and economic opportunities for the Nez Perce Tribe. The position also oversees the tribe’s existing enterprises: Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, It’se Ye Ye Casino, Nez Perce Express, Camas Express, Red Wolf Golf Course and Zim’s Hot Springs.
